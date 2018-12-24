What's News : Business & Finance

Retailers wrapped up one of the strongest holiday seasons in years, with shoppers crowding stores and delivery companies so far able to keep up with the surge in online orders.

Nissan's ex-Chairman Ghosn can be held without possibility of bail for an additional 10 days, a Japanese court said.

Fuel makers can't stop churning out gasoline even as prices fall, a development that could flood the world with supply.

Investors have fled shares of companies known for their growth prospects in favor of those that offer higher dividend yields.

White House advisers say Trump doesn't have the authority to remove Fed Chairman Powell for raising interest rates.

A long rally in the housing market stumbled in 2018 and looks poised to slow further.

Anglo American has restarted a giant Brazilian iron-ore mine that cost it one chief executive and $11.3 billion in write-downs.

Amazon said it would lease another 10 freighter aircraft from Air Transport Services as the online retail giant expands its air-cargo operation.

Japan has virtually given up on reaching 2% inflation after nearly six years of trying to hit that target.