What's News : Business & Finance

Behind the broad, swift market slump of 2018 is a key figure: 85% of all trading is on autopilot -- controlled by machines, models, or passive investing formulas to create a trading herd that moves in unison and blazingly fast.

U.S. retail sales, excluding automobiles, during the holidays jumped at the highest rate in six years.

A downturn in China's car market has wrong-footed some of the world's biggest auto makers, saddling them with plants they no longer need and that are costly to retool.

Nissan's Kelly was released on bail, breaking Japanese prosecutors' monthlong hold on one of the defendants in their case against ex-chairman Ghosn.

Fir Tree has realized billions of dollars from battered housing-crisis-era mortgages the hedge-fund firm acquired in a bet that many borrowers would continue to pay them.

Banks in December significantly lowered their forecasts for oil prices in 2019, as crude markets remained under firm pressure.

A battle is brewing over a new proposal by securities regulators that would require brokers to cut back on sales incentives tied to customer advice.

India is having its busiest year ever for corporate deal making, as foreign buyers are now spending more there than in China.

Marriott and Expedia are in the final stages of negotiations over how much the hotel company will pay the online booking giant.