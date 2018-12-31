Log in
What's News : Business & Finance

12/31/2018 | 08:48am CET

A volatile stock market is complicating but not stopping a rush of IPOs for some of the most highly valued private companies. Many expect 2019 could be a record year for the amount raised in initial public offerings.

Nissan's Ghosn can be held in jail without the possibility of bail until Jan. 11, a Tokyo court ruled, extending a detention that already has gone on for a month and a half.

Amazon is planning to build and expand Whole Foods stores across the U.S. to put more customers within range of the company's two-hour delivery service.

Some frackers are scaling back next year's drilling plans amid weak crude prices, a quick reversal for an industry that months earlier expected 2019 to be a banner year.

More auto dealers, as well as startups, are offering direct vehicle sales through their websites.

Newspapers were delivered on time after a cyberattack against Tribune hobbled the publication and distribution of some of the nation's biggest titles.

Chains that invested to improve stores and boost their e-commerce businesses were rewarded in 2018 as a surging economy lifted consumer spending.

