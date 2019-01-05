What's News : Business & Finance

U.S. employers added jobs at a robust pace in December and wages posted their biggest full-year gain in a decade, providing a counterpoint to worries that the economy is sputtering.

Fed officials laid groundwork to take a break from raising rates in coming months, driving stock prices already cheered by the jobs data.

The Dow industrials surged 746.94 points, or 3.3%, as U.S. stocks bounced back from their worst two-day start to a year since 2000.

PG&E plans to shake up its board as the firm responds to concerns that it could face billions in liabilities from California wildfires.

Nissan's José Muñoz, one of the car maker's top executives, is taking a leave of absence, the firm said.

Marriott confirmed that a massive data breach compromised the passport numbers of millions of people.

China stepped up efforts to boost lending in its flagging economy, steering cash to small businesses.

Apple's revenue outlook has dragged down shares of some of the firm's Asian suppliers to multiyear lows.

Bayer scored a court victory ahead of jury trials over whether Monsanto weedkillers can cause cancer.