Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : Business & Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2019 | 02:49am EST

U.S. employers added jobs at a robust pace in December and wages posted their biggest full-year gain in a decade, providing a counterpoint to worries that the economy is sputtering.

Fed officials laid groundwork to take a break from raising rates in coming months, driving stock prices already cheered by the jobs data.

The Dow industrials surged 746.94 points, or 3.3%, as U.S. stocks bounced back from their worst two-day start to a year since 2000.

PG&E plans to shake up its board as the firm responds to concerns that it could face billions in liabilities from California wildfires.

Nissan's José Muñoz, one of the car maker's top executives, is taking a leave of absence, the firm said.

Marriott confirmed that a massive data breach compromised the passport numbers of millions of people.

China stepped up efforts to boost lending in its flagging economy, steering cash to small businesses.

Apple's revenue outlook has dragged down shares of some of the firm's Asian suppliers to multiyear lows.

Bayer scored a court victory ahead of jury trials over whether Monsanto weedkillers can cause cancer.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55aIran says despite U.S. sanctions, it has found new "potential" oil buyers
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
12:59aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Iranian firms in negotiation to develop South Pars oil layer
PU
12:03aChina's Chongqing to step up support for real economy
RE
01/04TAKE FIVE : Be careful out there! World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
01/04FED'S MESTER : Rates near neutral mean Fed can "take our time" on next moves
RE
01/04UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR CENTRAL DIS : San Fernando Valley Self-Help Desk Schedule
PU
01/04Fed Chairman Powell Sees Flexibility on Rates This Year -- 6th Update
DJ
01/04UK shops' December sales fall for sixth straight year - BDO survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump says China woes help U.S. in trade talks, downplays Apple warning
2S&P 500 : Fund managers hoping for stock rally look to emerging markets
3APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Buyout firm Apollo eyes deal for GE's aircraft leasing unit - sources
4LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100..
5PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : California utility PG&E explores bankruptcy filing -sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.