What's News : Business & Finance

01/14/2019 | 02:49am EST

The biggest U.S. public companies are warning their earnings may not be as strong as they hoped this year, intensifying pressure on a bull market that has struggled to regain its footing.

The partial government shutdown is disrupting commerce as hundreds of thousands of federal workers last week missed their first payday of the closure.

Hedge-fund-backed Digital First Media plans to make an offer for USA Today publisher Gannett.

Media giant Viacom is in talks to sell a majority stake in some of its China operations after running into difficulties trying to scale its business there.

Ashland agreed with Neuberger to add two new directors and make other changes at the specialty-chemicals maker.

Demand for cheap small sedans and hatchbacks is shrinking fast in favor of larger, more-versatile crossovers and SUVs.

Ghosn was paid around $8 million last year from a Netherlands-based entity owned by auto partners Nissan and Mitsubishi

Hong Kong regulators launched a probe into cartel allegations against the city's biggest port operators.

