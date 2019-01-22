What's News : Business & Finance

China's economic expansion fell to its slowest pace in nearly three decades in 2018, as a bruising trade fight with the U.S. exacerbated weakness in the world's second-largest economy.

Global stocks lost momentum. U.S. markets were closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The government shutdown is forcing some firms to seek alternate routes to go public.

Investors are increasing cash holdings at the fastest pace in a decade.

WhatsApp is limiting users' ability to forward content, seeking to curb ways the platform allows misinformation to spread and sometimes stokes violence.

A French regulator fined Google $57 million over alleged shortcomings in obtaining user consents.

Conditions at J.C. Penney are prompting experts to query whether the retailer can avoid the fate of Sears, which barely escaped liquidation.

Russia launched administrative action against Facebook and Twitter for failing to comply with its data laws.

Apollo is in talks to acquire RPC, one of Europe's biggest packaging firms, for more than $3.8 billion.

Ghosn's request to be released on bail was again rejected by a Tokyo court.