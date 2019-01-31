What's News : Business & Finance

Fed officials indicated that they were done raising interest rates for now, delivering an about-face from their policy stance six weeks earlier.

U.S. stocks jumped, extending gains after the Fed meeting. The Dow rose 1.8% to top 25000. The benchmark Treasury's yield fell.

The twin engines of the eurozone economy, France and Germany, are cooling.

Facebook posted record quarterly profit, prompting Zuckerberg to say the company has turned a corner.

GE's aircraft-leasing operation, the world's largest, has attracted interest from several potential suitors.

Boeing said it expects sales to increase as much as 10% this year as it moves to meet soaring demand.

Tesla reported its first-ever consecutive quarterly profit. The company's CFO said he is stepping down.

Hedge fund Elliott has asked investors for $2 billion for a new push into outright takeovers of companies.

Goldman put its own interests ahead of those of a client in advising on a deal last year, a lawsuit alleges.

Microsoft said computer-chip shortages sliced expected sales of its Windows operating system.

Samsung Electronics reported a 31% slide in fourth-quarter net profit.

AT&T lost pay-TV customers in the fourth quarter but got a boost from media and wireless.