Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : Business & Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 02:51am EST

Fed officials indicated that they were done raising interest rates for now, delivering an about-face from their policy stance six weeks earlier.

U.S. stocks jumped, extending gains after the Fed meeting. The Dow rose 1.8% to top 25000. The benchmark Treasury's yield fell.

The twin engines of the eurozone economy, France and Germany, are cooling.

Facebook posted record quarterly profit, prompting Zuckerberg to say the company has turned a corner.

GE's aircraft-leasing operation, the world's largest, has attracted interest from several potential suitors.

Boeing said it expects sales to increase as much as 10% this year as it moves to meet soaring demand.

Tesla reported its first-ever consecutive quarterly profit. The company's CFO said he is stepping down.

Hedge fund Elliott has asked investors for $2 billion for a new push into outright takeovers of companies.

Goldman put its own interests ahead of those of a client in advising on a deal last year, a lawsuit alleges.

Microsoft said computer-chip shortages sliced expected sales of its Windows operating system.

Samsung Electronics reported a 31% slide in fourth-quarter net profit.

AT&T lost pay-TV customers in the fourth quarter but got a boost from media and wireless.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:17aOil prices rise on Saudi cuts to U.S., Venezuela struggles to keep up exports
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14aOil prices rise on Saudi cuts to U.S., Venezuela struggles to keep up exports
RE
03:14aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Republic of Korea to Host ADB's 53rd Annual Meeting in 2020
PU
03:13aUK consumer morale stuck at lowest since 2013 as Brexit nears
RE
03:06aUK house prices stagnate ahead of Brexit - Nationwide
RE
03:02aNokia sees bumpy 2019 growth due to timing of 5G rollouts
RE
03:02aCryptocurrency Liquidity Provider B2C2 OTC Receives FCA Authorisation
BU
03:01aFive Colors Technologies, a Pioneer Company in the Online Gaming Software Industry, Lists Five Colors Coin (FCC), a New Cryptocurrency That Will Become e-Sports Money, on CoinBene and Carries out IEO on Thursday, January 31!
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2018
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : up 11.71% in After-Hours Trading, on Pace for Best January on Record After 4Q Earnings R..
4GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Feasts at Expense of Food-Company Client, Suit Says -- Update
5TESLA : TESLA : scrapes a quarterly profit as energy credits loss leaves a mark

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.