What's News : Business & Finance

02/02/2019 | 02:48am EST

The U.S. labor market notched its 100th straight month of increased employment in January while sustaining wage growth.

Some major oil firms shrugged off a plunge in crude prices in 2018's final months to post some of their biggest annual profits in years.

The 1MDB scandal could cost former Goldman chief Blankfein and other executives millions in pay.

Foxconn said it would proceed with an LCD factory in Wisconsin, two days after saying building it would be economically unfeasible.

The Dow added 0.3% in the wake of big earnings gains by Exxon and Chevron and the strong jobs data.

Vice said it is reducing its workforce by 10%, the latest in a string of cutbacks in the new-media sector.

Deutsche Bank posted a steeper-than-expected quarterly loss and vowed to cut costs more aggressively.

Many products were pulled from Amazon's India website under the country's new e-commerce rules.

Apple said a software fix for a security flaw in its FaceTime video-chat system is coming next week.

