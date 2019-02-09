What's News : Business & Finance

Amazon is re-evaluating a planned campus in New York City, turning up the heat on local officials who have rallied opposition to giving billions in tax incentives for the project.

Prosecutors are examining whether the National Enquirer's publisher violated a deal to avoid campaign-finance charges, after Bezos accused the tabloid of trying to blackmail him.

The Dow pared its losses heading into the closing bell to notch its seventh consecutive weekly gain. The index fell 0.3% on Friday.

More workers were involved in strikes and other labor disputes in 2018 than at any point in the past three decades, data show.

Hasbro and Mattel posted sales declines for the holiday season, the latest indication of the impact of Toys "R" Us's liquidation.

Aluminum-parts manufacturer Arconic said it plans to spin off one of its two main business units.

Coca-Cola is introducing Orange Vanilla Coke, the first new flavor in more than a decade for its namesake cola.

A new football league plays its first games on CBS on Saturday.