What's News : Business & Finance

02/11/2019 | 02:48am EST

Makers of household staples from diapers to toilet paper are set to raise prices again this year, hoping to offset higher commodity costs and boost profits.

Home insurers in California looking to reduce wildfire risk are canceling some policies, refusing to sell new ones in some areas and applying for rate increases.

A number of technical signals analysts use to gauge the health of the stock market have flipped to positive from negative.

Soaring palladium prices are driving rising thefts of automotive catalytic converters, which contain the white precious metal.

Engineering and regulatory hitches are expected to delay safety fixes covering hundreds of Boeing jets.

A new activist hedge fund launched by two industry veterans is altering the largely white, male profile of the sector's upper ranks.

Nine West reached a deal that clears a path out of bankruptcy and ends a contest over grants of legal immunity to owner Sycamore.

03:08aAbu Dhabi's ADNOC seeks to expand downstream investment in Asia
RE
03:05aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : 10th Meeting of Advisory Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development Held at ADB
PU
03:00aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Impact of Cheap Imports on Industrial Production
PU
02:59aGold slips as trade tensions buoy dollar; U.S-China talks in focus
RE
02:54aOil prices fall on rising U.S. rig count, Illinois refinery outage
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:40aBank of France sees French first quarter economic growth at 0.4 percent
RE
02:37aChina says hopes to see good results from U.S. trade talks
RE
02:33aUK public services face post-Brexit squeeze, forecasters warn
RE
