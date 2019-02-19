Log in
What's News : Business & Finance

02/19/2019 | 02:48am EST

The two biggest outside investors in SoftBank's giant tech fund are complaining about high prices paid for companies and Son's control over investment decisions.

Air-safety regulators are investigating Southwest for widespread miscalculation of the total weight of bags checked onto each of its flights.

Apple is shaking up leadership and reordering priorities in several divisions as it works to reduce the firm's reliance on iPhone sales.

Student-loan servicer Navient said it rejected as too low a buyout offer of about $3.2 billion.

Amazon plans to keep hiring tech workers even after it dropped plans to build a New York City headquarters.

Investors world-wide are effectively paying governments to hold more than $11 trillion of their bonds.

Global stocks edged higher amid renewed hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% after a rally across Asia.

Honda will shut a major production plant in England, pulling back from the U.K. as Brexit looms.

Auto makers are reducing discounts on sedans and shifting more promotional dollars to sport-utility vehicles and trucks.

Wells Fargo's CEO is expected to appear before the House Financial Services Committee in March as the panel reviews the bank's consumer-abuse scandals.

