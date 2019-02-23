What's News : Business & Finance

Facebook collects intensely personal information from many popular smartphone apps after users enter it, even if the user has no connection to the social-media giant.

U.S. stocks extended their win streak to nine straight weeks and are on track for their biggest early-year advance in three decades.

Kraft saw more than $16 billion of its market value evaporate in the wake of disclosing a massive write-down and other woes.

Fed officials said the central bank would consider policy-framework changes to encourage periods of modestly higher inflation.

Mastercard is renewing efforts to enter China by joining with a Chinese firm close to a key regulator.

Barrick is sizing up Newmont Mining for a deal that would unite the world's two biggest gold producers.

Producers of Fox's "Empire" said they would remove Smollett from this season's final two episodes.

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Evan Williams is stepping down from the company's board.