What's News : Business & Finance

Facebook collects intensely personal information from many popular smartphone apps after users enter it, even if the user has no connection to the social-media giant.
U.S. stocks extended their win streak to nine straight weeks and are on track for their biggest early-year advance in three decades.
Kraft saw more than $16 billion of its market value evaporate in the wake of disclosing a massive write-down and other woes.
Fed officials said the central bank would consider policy-framework changes to encourage periods of modestly higher inflation.
Mastercard is renewing efforts to enter China by joining with a Chinese firm close to a key regulator.
Barrick is sizing up Newmont Mining for a deal that would unite the world's two biggest gold producers.
Producers of Fox's "Empire" said they would remove Smollett from this season's final two episodes.
Twitter co-founder and former CEO Evan Williams is stepping down from the company's board.