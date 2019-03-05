Log in
What's News : Business & Finance

03/05/2019 | 02:50am EST

OxyContin-maker Purdue is preparing a possible bankruptcy filing as it seeks to contain liability from hundreds of lawsuits alleging it fueled the nation's opioid epidemic.

A Tokyo court approved the release of former Nissan Motor chairman Ghosn on bail of $8.9 million.

AT&T is shaking up its WarnerMedia unit to make the company more competitive in an entertainment industry reshaped by consolidation and technology.

Barington Capital has built a small stake in L Brands and plans to urge it to split its booming Bath & Body Works operation from the struggling Victoria's Secret chain.

Discover plans to use AI to assess unusual characteristics about personal-loan applicants in an attempt to get its rising losses under control.

Greece plans to issue its first 10-year bond in nearly a decade.

The future of the world's biggest gold-mining deal hinges on a chunk of terrain that is among the most valuable in America: the gold fields of Nevada.

Renewed jitters over slowing global growth and impatience on a U.S.-China trade pact sent U.S. stocks to their worst day in nearly a month. The Dow fell 206.67 points, or 0.8%, to 25819.65.

Facebook and Instagram sued four companies and three people based in China for allegedly creating and selling fake online accounts, likes and followers.

