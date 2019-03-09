What's News : Business & Finance

The breakneck pace of hiring slumped in February, a sign that U.S. growth is cooling, though strong wage growth and earlier robust job gains suggest the economy's expansion will endure.

Major stock indexes closed out their worst week since December ahead of the bull market's 10th anniversary.

Tesla faces a big potential hurdle in getting landlords to cooperate with its plan to close retail stores.

The government wants smaller investors to have better access to real-time information about stock prices, the SEC's chairman said.

The Chrysler Building's owners have reached a deal to sell the skyscraper for a little more than $150 million.

GE said its two longest-serving directors are retiring, as the conglomerate continues to restructure.

The maker of LaCroix sparkling water reported a drop in quarterly sales for the first time in five years, sending the company's share price tumbling.