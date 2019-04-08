What's News : Business & Finance

Trump administration officials indicated they still back Cain for a seat on the Fed's board of governors, despite his warning that he expects renewed scrutiny of sexual-harassment allegations against him.

A looming pullback in earnings poses a threat to the stock market's rise after one of the strongest runs in two decades.

Wall Street firms are lowering their forecasts for U.S. government bond yields.

Car dealers are relying more on selling add-on services as their profit margins on the sale of new vehicles shrink.

Amazon is positioning Alexa, its AI assistant, to track consumers' prescriptions and relay personal health information.

Facebook is in talks to develop an underwater data cable that would encircle Africa, aiming to drive down costs and make it easier to sign up more users.

The U.K. government plans to create a new regulatory body to force the removal of harmful content from the internet.