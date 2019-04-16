What's News : Business & Finance

Goldman's profit fell 21% as trading and underwriting slowed, showing the urgency of the firm's pivot away from those unpredictable businesses.

Citigroup posted a 2%, gain in net, aided by growth in U.S. consumer banking and better trading performance compared with its rivals.

American Airlines is moving to give pilots additional ground-simulator training on Boeing 737 MAX jets.

AT&T sold its minority stake in Hulu back to company in a deal that values the site at around $15 billion.

Senior Trump administration officials are discussing how to jump-start an overhaul of mortgage finance.

Lyft's stock has been on a slide and now trades 22% below the ride-hailing company's IPO price.

Ex-VW chief Winterkorn and four others were charged with fraud relating to emissions cheating.

Best Buy's Hubert Joly will step aside as CEO in June, handing the job to finance chief Corie Barry.

U.S. stocks fell as fresh earnings reports sent bank shares lower. The Dow industrials slipped 0.1%.

Banks owned by UniCredit have agreed to pay $1.3 billion to settle claims tied to alleged violations of U.S. sanctions programs.

SpaceX is raising another $500 million in funding amid internal questions about the viability of its internet-via-satellite venture.