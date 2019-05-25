What's News : Business & Finance

A review of Boeing's 737 MAX jets has expanded to include emergency procedures used by pilots on earlier 737 models, further delaying the MAX's return to service.

Novartis has won FDA approval for its gene therapy for an infant muscle-wasting disease. It will cost $2.125 million, making it the world's most expensive medicine.

The Dow ended lower for a fifth straight week amid the U.S.-China trade stalemate, its longest such losing streak since 2011.

Third Point wants Centene to consider selling itself before spending $15.3 billion on its deal to buy WellCare.

A Facebook settlement with federal regulators over privacy missteps has been bogged down by a partisan split at the FTC.

Snap is in talks with record labels to expand the ways users can include music on its Snapchat app.

A record 257 million people are expected to fly with U.S. airlines this summer.