What's News : Business & Finance

The Justice Department is gearing up for an antitrust probe of Google, a move that could present a major new layer of regulatory scrutiny for the search giant.

Rising trade tensions sent stock prices and bond yields skidding world-wide, capping a rough month for markets.

A Fiat Chrysler-Renault merger could help the car makers solve one of their biggest problems: unused factory capacity.

The U.S.-China trade dispute has sent prices surging in rare-earth metals, which are critical to a range of industries.

U.S. inflation picked up in April after a weak start to the year, likely easing Fed officials' worries about soft price pressures.

Tesla pledged to start delivering Model 3s built at its new Shanghai plant within six to 10 months and priced them well below the imported version.

A jury ordered J&J to pay $300 million in punitive damages to a woman who claimed her use of talc powder caused an asbestos-linked cancer.

Trump will give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to economist Arthur Laffer.