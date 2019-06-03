Log in
What's News : Business & Finance

06/03/2019 | 02:49am EDT

The Justice Department's plan to launch a fresh antitrust probe into Google sets up a potential clash over how to regulate one of the world's most powerful companies and perhaps the tech industry more broadly.

SoftBank's bid to raise a second megafund has met with a chilly reception from some of the world's biggest money managers.

Blackstone is buying a network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7 billion, including debt.

Airlines are increasingly anxious that Boeing's 777X long-haul jet will be delivered late, another potential setback for the plane maker.

Air-safety regulators said parts inside the wings of more than 310 of Boeing's 737 jets may be defective and need to be replaced.

Huawei's chip subsidiary faces long-term setbacks from a U.S. blacklist that blocks any firm from supplying it with American technology without a license.

Airline-industry earnings this year are expected to fall 21% short of expectations, with trade tensions and rising costs denting the outlook.

CVS is expected to defend its acquisition of insurer Aetna in two high-profile settings on Tuesday.

