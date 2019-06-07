What's News : Business & Finance

Fed officials face a dimmer economic outlook and heightened trade tensions as they approach their June meeting, making a near-term rate cut possible.

The ECB's Draghi opened the door to rate reductions for the eurozone economy, a significant policy shift.

The collapse of the proposed Fiat Chrysler-Renault merger came as the cold logic of deal-making collided with politics and pride.

AT&T's WarnerMedia is discussing plans to package HBO, Cinemax and Warner Bros. content into a streaming service costing between $16 and $17 a month.

A planned Apple privacy feature threatens to choke off data to Facebook, Google and others.

Facebook is revamping the leadership of its defense teams as scrutiny of the company intensifies.

JPMorgan is killing an experiment to attract younger customers to a new digital-banking app.

Barnes & Noble is nearing an agreement to be acquired by hedge fund Elliott Management.

YouTube's steps to block hateful content have sparked toxic reactions elsewhere online, according to Storyful.

The Dow rose for a fourth straight session, adding 0.7% amid supportive commentary from central banks.

Caesars Entertainment is a nearing a deal to combine with rival casino operator Eldorado Resorts.

Miramax owner BeIN Media Group is shopping a stake in the studio to potential buyers.