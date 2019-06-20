What's News : Business & Finance

Fed officials held rates steady but strongly suggested they would cut them in the months ahead if an economic outlook clouded by uncertainty over trade policy didn't improve.

U.S. government-bond prices surged, pushing yields to below 2% in Asia, following the Fed's policy meeting. U.S. stocks rose.

YouTube is considering far-reaching changes to its platform, including moving all children's content into a separate product, the stand-alone YouTube Kids app.

Efforts to get Boeing's 737 MAX back in the air have been delayed in part by concerns about pilots' ability to crank a flight-control wheel in extreme emergencies.

Slack is set to make its trading debut Thursday on the NYSE at a valuation of about $15.7 billion through a direct listing.

Oracle reported stronger-than-expected sales and beat profit targets for the firm's latest quarter.

Leaders of the Fed and an influential Senate panel said they will scrutinize Facebook's digital-currency rollout.

Harley-Davidson is joining a manufacturer in China to make its smallest motorcycle in decades for that fast-growing market.

Nissan and Renault are said to have resolved a standoff over corporate governance at the Japanese car maker.

New-vehicle quality leveled off within the past year after four years of improvement, J.D. Power said.