What's News : Business & Finance

06/20/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Fed officials held rates steady but strongly suggested they would cut them in the months ahead if an economic outlook clouded by uncertainty over trade policy didn't improve.

U.S. government-bond prices surged, pushing yields to below 2% in Asia, following the Fed's policy meeting. U.S. stocks rose.

YouTube is considering far-reaching changes to its platform, including moving all children's content into a separate product, the stand-alone YouTube Kids app.

Efforts to get Boeing's 737 MAX back in the air have been delayed in part by concerns about pilots' ability to crank a flight-control wheel in extreme emergencies.

Slack is set to make its trading debut Thursday on the NYSE at a valuation of about $15.7 billion through a direct listing.

Oracle reported stronger-than-expected sales and beat profit targets for the firm's latest quarter.

Leaders of the Fed and an influential Senate panel said they will scrutinize Facebook's digital-currency rollout.

Harley-Davidson is joining a manufacturer in China to make its smallest motorcycle in decades for that fast-growing market.

Nissan and Renault are said to have resolved a standoff over corporate governance at the Japanese car maker.

New-vehicle quality leveled off within the past year after four years of improvement, J.D. Power said.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00aDixons Carphone profit slumps 22% and warns of big fall this year
RE
02:49aDATA 'R' US : Alibaba, JD.com seek to lock in merchant loyalty with new services
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aFACEBOOK : Fed, Congress to Scrutinize Facebook's Libra
DJ
02:42aOil prices climb on improving U.S. demand signs, OPEC agrees to meeting date
RE
02:39aISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Completion of sale of existing shares of EVRAZ
PU
02:39aResolute Mining determined to grow as adds London listing
RE
02:34aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : More Russian commodities expected to come into China
PU
02:29aOil prices climb on improving U.S. demand signs, OPEC agrees to meeting date
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
