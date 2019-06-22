What's News : Business & Finance

The U.S. took its broadest swipe yet at China's supercomputing industry with new export restrictions that effectively bar five major Chinese developers from obtaining U.S. technology.

U.S. stocks notched a banner week that put them on pace for their best June in over a half-century, despite slipping on Friday.

Manufacturing is faltering in the U.S. and a number of key economies around the world, darkening the global economic outlook.

Existing-home sales in the U.S. rose in May, an upbeat sign for the crucial spring selling season.

The biggest U.S. banks passed the first round of stress tests, with the Fed saying they could weather an extreme market shock.

An approaching target for tougher new carbon emission standards in the EU is causing panic among unprepared car makers.

The field of groups vying for Anbang's luxury hotels is down to about a half dozen, with bids ranging from about $5.5 billion to $5.8 billion.

California's governor is proposing a multibillion-dollar wildfire fund to help utilities cover liability costs.

Gasoline futures jumped after an explosion and fire at a Philadelphia refinery.