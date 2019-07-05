What's News : Business & Finance

Univision is exploring a possible sale, a move that would put an end to 12 years of private-equity ownership of the Spanish-language broadcaster.

The U.S. government's increased scrutiny of large technology firms threatens to slow the pace of Amazon's run of acquisitions.

Lagarde's nomination to succeed Draghi as head of the ECB sent investors scrambling to buy more government debt.

U.S. stocks' ability to maintain their upward trajectory will depend in part on Friday's release of the latest employment data.

Samsung expects its second-quarter operating profit to decline 56% from a year earlier due to sluggish demand for memory chips.

The U.S. trade gap widened sharply in May despite a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods that took effect in the first half of the month.

Some cryptocurrency firms have recently begun touting derivatives linked to the price of bitcoin.

Boeing pledged $100 million in support to families and communities affected by two 737 MAX crashes.

Police searched Renault's headquarters this week amid a probe into possible financial misconduct by Ghosn.

Ford's U.S. sales slid 2.9% in the first half as demand for new vehicles cooled.

MAD Magazine plans to mostly end publication of new, original content.