What's News : Business & Finance

08/10/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Stocks ended on a down note Friday, capping a week in which investors ricocheted between riskier and safer assets amid advances and retreats of the U.S.-China trade war and watched warily as currency markets emerged as a new front in the dispute.

Saudi Aramco is reviving IPO plans with the aim of accomplishing what would be the world's biggest listing as soon as early next year.

Malaysia filed criminal charges against 17 current and former Goldman executives in connection with the 1MDB scandal.

The British pound took a hit as the U.K. economy showed signs of being hampered by the political standoff with Europe.

Huawei offered details about the operating system designed to replace Android on its smartphones, following the firm's U.S. blacklisting.

PG&E reported a steep loss as the utility contended with wildfire-related costs and efforts to improve its electric grid.

The U.S. Postal Service delivered fewer packages in the latest quarter for the first time in nine years.

Uber's shares tumbled 6.8% a day after the company reported its largest-ever quarterly loss.

