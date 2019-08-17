Log in
What's News : Business & Finance

08/17/2019 | 02:48am EDT

U.S. consumers are still likely to feel a pinch from tariffs as an array of apparel, electronics, watches and sporting goods from China will be hit with levies of 10% starting Sept. 1.

The Dow rebounded from Wednesday's 800-point selloff with two consecutive sessions of gains and a modest weekly loss. But investors' fears about a potential recession remain unresolved.

The 2019 bond rally has reached epic proportions this summer, but a pack of skeptical investors is betting it is way overdone.

Deere provided fresh evidence of weakening conditions in U.S. manufacturing, saying lower demand for farm commodities is discouraging purchases of its machinery.

Cathay Pacific's CEO resigned after the airline came under fire from Beijing over its employees joining Hong Kong protests.

PG&E scored a crucial win as a judge allowed it to hold on to sole rights to fashion a chapter 11 exit plan.

Apollo has approached broadcasting company Tegna about a potential deal.

Summer unemployment among young Americans is the lowest it has been since the 1960s.

