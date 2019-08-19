Log in
News : Economy & Forex
What's News : Business & Finance

08/19/2019 | 02:48am EDT

A prolonged dollar rally is pressuring U.S. corporate earnings, hitting commodity prices and threatening to deepen a selloff in emerging markets.

SoftBank is leaning on its employees, including CEO Son, for cash as the firm rushes to raise an ambitious technology fund amid volatile markets.

Pimco investment chief Daniel Ivascyn is in a slump, hurt by a bet on housing bonds and investors' flight to safety.

Authorities are at odds over what, if anything, they can do to stop billions of illegal robocalls transmitted over the internet.

Debt reduction at AT&T and other companies is helping the lowest group of investment-grade bonds to outpace other tiers.

A few industries are behind rising leverage.

Nordstrom is suffering the same fate as department stores that innovated less than the retailer did in areas such as e-commerce.

Electronic Arts kicked off the videogame industry's sports season with a strong start for Madden NFL.

Chinese police are investigating the presence of a gun in a package shipped from the U.S. to China via FedEx.

03:23aChina to base new lending benchmark on medium-term rates; shares rally on rate cut hopes
RE
03:22aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $59.13 a barrel Friday, 16 August 2019
PU
03:20aItaly's League wants to cut taxes by raising deficit a little bit - Borghi
RE
03:17aINFLATION DECREASED TO 1.4% IN JULY 2019 (HICP : 1.4%)
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:07aNUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : Minister of women,youth and persons with disabilities honourable maite nkoana-mashabane to address the num women's structure colloquium tomorrow
PU
03:07aNUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : Media statement on the state of health and safety post nahsco held at the college elijah barayi memorial training centre in midrand
PU
03:05aEverything You Need to Know About Spotted Lanternfly
SE
02:52aThai central bank to cut 2019 growth forecast again - government
RE
