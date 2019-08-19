What's News : Business & Finance

A prolonged dollar rally is pressuring U.S. corporate earnings, hitting commodity prices and threatening to deepen a selloff in emerging markets.

SoftBank is leaning on its employees, including CEO Son, for cash as the firm rushes to raise an ambitious technology fund amid volatile markets.

Pimco investment chief Daniel Ivascyn is in a slump, hurt by a bet on housing bonds and investors' flight to safety.

Authorities are at odds over what, if anything, they can do to stop billions of illegal robocalls transmitted over the internet.

Debt reduction at AT&T and other companies is helping the lowest group of investment-grade bonds to outpace other tiers.

A few industries are behind rising leverage.

Nordstrom is suffering the same fate as department stores that innovated less than the retailer did in areas such as e-commerce.

Electronic Arts kicked off the videogame industry's sports season with a strong start for Madden NFL.

Chinese police are investigating the presence of a gun in a package shipped from the U.S. to China via FedEx.