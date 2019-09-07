Log in
What's News : Business & Finance

09/07/2019 | 03:34am EDT

U.S. employment grew only modestly in August, suggesting that a global economic slowdown isn't driving the U.S. into recession but has dented growth.

Purdue Pharma is in talks with the Justice Department to resolve criminal and civil probes related to its OxyContin painkiller.

Some practices of WeWork's parent push the boundaries of traditional corporate governance, analysts and investors say.

Symantec received interest from a pair of private-equity suitors seeking to buy the firm for over $16 billion after it agreed to a sale of a big chunk of its business.

A mechanic for American Airlines is accused of trying to sabotage a plane just before it was to fly from Miami to the Bahamas in July.

China released billions of dollars to banks as authorities struggle to revive business sentiment amid the trade battle with the U.S.

U.S. stocks finished the week higher as the jobs report underscored the delicate balance facing markets. The Dow rose 0.3% on Friday.

Proposed California legislation aimed at helping PG&E pay off billions of dollars in wildfire claims was shelved for the year.

