What's News : Business & Finance

Elliott Management is challenging AT&T's ambition to build a media conglomerate and is pushing the company to refocus on its telecommunications roots.

Nissan chief Saikawa is resigning, ending a term marked by controversy over Ghosn's arrest and a sharp falloff in profit.

Juul made unauthorized claims to adults and children that its e-cigarettes were safer than traditional cigarettes, the FDA said.

PG&E unveiled a plan to settle billions of dollars in wildfire-related claims and exit from bankruptcy next year as the utility seeks to prevent a creditor takeover.

A group of attorneys general kicked off an antitrust investigation of Alphabet's Google, saying the company's dominance raised troubling concerns.

The U.S. filed criminal charges against a Chinese professor in Texas who had earlier been accused in a civil suit of stealing a U.S. startup's technology for China's Huawei.

U.S. stock indexes were little changed as investors looked ahead to central bankers' policy meetings. The Dow rose 0.1%.

British Airways canceled almost all of its flights globally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday because of strike action by the airline's pilots.

Moody's cut Ford's bond rating by one notch to junk status, citing weak cash generation at the auto maker.