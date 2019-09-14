Log in
What's News : Business & Finance

09/14/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Congress opened a new front in the government's antitrust probe of giant tech firms, with House lawmakers demanding emails and other records from top CEOs.

Plans by AT&T's Stephenson to leave the helm to a longtime ally triggered the challenge by activist investor Elliott.

PG&E said it has reached an $11 billion settlement with insurance companies over wildfire claims.

Treasury yields posted their biggest weekly advance in over six years amid eased fears about the economy.

U.S. stocks clinched a third consecutive week of gains and sit within a hair of their records.

The LSE rejected the Hong Kong exchange's $36.6 billion bid and questioned Hong Kong's future as a financial gateway to China.

Disney CEO Iger quit Apple's board as the firms prepare to launch competing video-streaming services.

SoftBank plans to buy at least $750 million of the shares in the impending IPO of WeWork's parent.

NJOY has changed plans for its funding round after the Trump administration proposed pulling most vaping products from the market.

