What's News : Business & Finance

10/02/2019 | 02:49am EDT

The global manufacturing slowdown worsened last month and trade flows are set to increase this year at the weakest pace since the financial crisis, as tariffs rise and growth cools.

The Dow slumped 1.3% as the disappointing manufacturing data spurred concerns about the health of the economy. U.S. government-bond prices surged.

Visa and Mastercard are among partners reconsidering their involvement in Facebook's effort to build a global cryptocurrency-based payments network.

Schwab said it would eliminate commissions on online stock trades, extending a broad-based price war in the financial sector.

Johnson & Johnson reached a $20.4 million settlement with two Ohio counties over its alleged role in the opioid-addiction crisis.

A Credit Suisse-ordered probe cleared Thiam of involvement in a spy scandal at the bank and laid primary blame on a close deputy of the CEO, who resigned.

GM said a parts shortage stemming from a UAW strike in the U.S. forced it to idle a pickup-truck factory in Silao, Mexico.

Ford said it would transfer most of its operations in India to Mahindra as part of a joint venture with the Indian auto maker.

U.S. Steel said it would acquire a stake in Big River, forging a partnership with a rival that has threatened its core business.

