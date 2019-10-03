What's News : Business & Finance

U.S. stocks fell sharply for a second straight session as worries intensified about slowing U.S. manufacturing activity that could presage a possible economic downturn.

BlackRock has held talks over the past year with Tencent, as the money manager explores ways to strengthen its foothold in China.

GM's U.S. auto sales climbed 6.3% in the third quarter on higher pickup-truck sales and strong demand for its SUVs.

FanDuel owner Flutter agreed to buy PokerStars owner Stars for about $6 billion, creating an online gambling giant.

A Boeing engineer involved in 737 MAX development alleged managers overly prized controlling costs and schedules at the expense of safety.

Tesla delivered a record number of cars in its latest quarter, but faces challenges in meeting its ambitious full-year target.

Credit Suisse chief Thiam acknowledged the damage done to the bank's reputation by a surveillance scandal.

New safety features to keep drivers from hitting pedestrians don't, at times, work in some of the most dangerous situations, an AAA study found.

New York's top financial-services watchdog opened an investigation into how insurers market retirement-income products to teachers.