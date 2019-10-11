Log in
What's News : Business & Finance

10/11/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Aramco's investment bankers could deliver as soon as Friday their final recommendations on the valuation of the energy giant in an IPO, with the number expected to fall well short of the $2 trillion targeted by Saudi Arabia's crown prince.

Renault's board is set to vote on whether to remove CEO Bolloré amid concerns over the car maker's performance.

American Airlines reshuffled some executives as the carrier faces an operational malaise that has weighed on shares.

OPEC and its allies are considering deeper oil-output cuts ahead of their December meeting.

The Fed approved some of the most significant rollbacks of bank rules since Trump took office.

About 600,000 customers in California remained without power Thursday as PG&E continued its electricity shutdown.

Shares of PG&E slid 29% after a judge cleared the way for a rival bankruptcy plan.

U.S. stocks rallied after Trump said he would meet with a key Chinese official for trade talks. All three major indexes rose 0.6%.

Google removed from its digital store an app associated with Hong Kong protests, after Apple took a similar action.

Germany's SAP said CEO McDermott is being replaced. Two executives will serve as co-chiefs.

GM CEO Barra met with the UAW's president to jump-start stalled contract talks and end a strike.

