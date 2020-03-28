What's News : Business & Finance

Log in
03/28/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Trump ordered GM to sharply ramp up the production of ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, turning to a wartime presidential power that he had been reluctant to use.

Major U.S. stock indexes posted double-digit gains for the week, but they sank Friday and remain down more than 20% in 2020.

Measures to curb the coronavirus could lower GDP in the U.S. and other developed countries by a quarter, the OECD said.

The Fed is reviewing new ways to support financing for state and local governments amid the pandemic.

Boeing is set to emerge as a big winner of the stimulus package, even if the company declines to seek direct taxpayer help.

China cleared Goldman and Morgan Stanley to take majority control of their local securities businesses.

The SEC is giving public companies additional time to file annual reports and other major disclosures.

