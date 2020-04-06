Log in
What's News : Business & Finance

04/06/2020 | 02:48am EDT

At least one-quarter of the U.S. economy has suddenly gone idle amid the coronavirus pandemic, an analysis conducted for The Wall Street Journal shows, an unprecedented shutdown of commerce that economists said has never occurred on such a wide scale.

Airline executives are plotting major retrenchments they expect to last for months as flying is severely cut back amid the crisis.

Supply-chain financing represents a sleeping risk to U.S. businesses hit by the sudden cash crunch caused by the coronavirus, credit-ratings firms say.

China is edging toward what could be its first credit downturn in decades, as personal-loan delinquencies there climb during the health crisis.

Zoom CEO Yuan said he "messed up" on security as the videoconferencing provider grapples with breakneck growth spurred by coronavirus-induced demand.

Gilead has ramped up production of its experimental coronavirus drug, which has seen overwhelming demand amid a surge in cases.

Sales and profit projections for the Renault-Nissan auto alliance have been confounded by the pandemic.

Private-equity firms are setting up coronavirus-crisis-management hubs for the companies they own.

