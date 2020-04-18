What's News : Business & Finance

U.S. stocks climbed, with the Dow notching a two-week gain of 15%, its best such performance since the 1930s. The explosive rally is a sign that many investors are positioning for the U.S. to make a speedy recovery when the coronavirus crisis eases.

Altria CEO Willard has stepped down after two rocky years that resulted in big losses on an investment in Juul. Finance chief Gifford succeeds him.

A fleet of tankers full of Saudi oil making its way to the U.S. Gulf Coast threatens to worsen an already historic oversupply of crude.

U.S. oil prices slid to a new 18-year low, recording another big weekly drop amid evaporating demand.

Schlumberger slashed its dividend 75% and is restructuring businesses, cutting jobs and closing facilities amid the energy rout.

VW will restart car plants across Europe next week, offering a pandemic-era blueprint for other global manufacturers.

P&G reported its biggest U.S. sales increase in decades as Americans stocked up on household mainstays.

Gilead shares jumped nearly 10% on encouraging reports about an experimental drug for Covid-19.