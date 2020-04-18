Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : Business & Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/18/2020 | 02:48am EDT

U.S. stocks climbed, with the Dow notching a two-week gain of 15%, its best such performance since the 1930s. The explosive rally is a sign that many investors are positioning for the U.S. to make a speedy recovery when the coronavirus crisis eases.

Altria CEO Willard has stepped down after two rocky years that resulted in big losses on an investment in Juul. Finance chief Gifford succeeds him.

A fleet of tankers full of Saudi oil making its way to the U.S. Gulf Coast threatens to worsen an already historic oversupply of crude.

U.S. oil prices slid to a new 18-year low, recording another big weekly drop amid evaporating demand.

Schlumberger slashed its dividend 75% and is restructuring businesses, cutting jobs and closing facilities amid the energy rout.

VW will restart car plants across Europe next week, offering a pandemic-era blueprint for other global manufacturers.

P&G reported its biggest U.S. sales increase in decades as Americans stocked up on household mainstays.

Gilead shares jumped nearly 10% on encouraging reports about an experimental drug for Covid-19.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Greetings to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
12:46aMCGILL UNIVERSITY : Potential energy saving solution for making vital chemicals
PU
12:31aKLONDIKE SILVER : Drifting Suspension
PU
04/17Walmart to hire 50,000 more workers in coronavirus-driven hiring spree
RE
04/17President Trump Announces $19 Billion Relief Program for Farmers -- Update
DJ
04/17Ford issues $8 billion debt securities after virus causes $2 billion loss
RE
04/17Ford issues $8 billion debt securities after virus causes $2 billion loss
RE
04/17MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : TBA puts losses from coronavirus at B1.3tn
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INCYTE CORPORATION : INCYTE :  FDA Approves Incyte's Pemazyre™ (pemigatinib) as First Targeted Treatment..
2DELTA AIR LINES, INC. : HAGENS BERMAN: Delta Latest Airline Hit by Class-Action Lawsuit Seeking Consumer Fligh..
3Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share
4ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : ALTRIA : Boss Resigns After Juul Deal Sours
5EAGLE GROWTH AND INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group