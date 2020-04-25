Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : Business & Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/25/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Many national chains say they will sit out the early phase of reopenings as states ease restrictions, citing health concerns and uncertain demand.

AT&T chief Stephenson said he would retire at the end of June, handing leadership of the media and telecommunications giant to longtime deputy Stankey.

The pandemic is expected to delay the return of Boeing's 737 MAX until at least late summer or early fall, adding to the firm's financial strain.

The FCC ordered four Chinese state-owned telecommunications operators to explain why it shouldn't revoke their U.S. licenses.

U.S. stocks rose, with the Dow adding 1.1%, but all three major indexes lost ground for the week after two consecutive weeks of big gains.

Facebook is rolling out a new video-chat feature to rival Zoom, part of a suite of new offerings aimed at homebound users.

AmEx more than tripled its provision for credit losses and its CEO said the pandemic weighed on cardholder spending.

Verizon said that the pandemic slowed its core wireless business in the March quarter.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:23aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : PATA's revises forecast to a 32% decline in visitor numbers in 2020
PU
04/24Coronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China, governor says
RE
04/24EXPLAINER : How the U.S. could use taxpayer dollars to save oil and energy companies
RE
04/24U.S. weighs taking equity stakes in U.S. energy companies, Mnuchin says
RE
04/24Trump threatens to block aid for U.S. post office if it does not raise prices for Amazon
RE
04/24EXCLUSIVE : Trial of Gilead's potential coronavirus treatment running ahead of schedule, researcher says
RE
04/24Airbnb booking data from China offers glimpse of a rebound
RE
04/24WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Spotlight falls on 'dividend aristocrats' after market tumult
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Proxy advisers recommend Boeing shareholders vote against key board members
2NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUN : NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announces Repurchase Program
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : takes on Zoom with new videoconference service
4Smithfield Foods Addresses Misinformation as It Confronts COVID-19
5CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY : CAMPBELL SOUP : Helping Our Communities During COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group