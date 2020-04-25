What's News : Business & Finance

Many national chains say they will sit out the early phase of reopenings as states ease restrictions, citing health concerns and uncertain demand.

AT&T chief Stephenson said he would retire at the end of June, handing leadership of the media and telecommunications giant to longtime deputy Stankey.

The pandemic is expected to delay the return of Boeing's 737 MAX until at least late summer or early fall, adding to the firm's financial strain.

The FCC ordered four Chinese state-owned telecommunications operators to explain why it shouldn't revoke their U.S. licenses.

U.S. stocks rose, with the Dow adding 1.1%, but all three major indexes lost ground for the week after two consecutive weeks of big gains.

Facebook is rolling out a new video-chat feature to rival Zoom, part of a suite of new offerings aimed at homebound users.

AmEx more than tripled its provision for credit losses and its CEO said the pandemic weighed on cardholder spending.

Verizon said that the pandemic slowed its core wireless business in the March quarter.