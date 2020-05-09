What's News : Business & Finance

Log in
05/09/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The unemployment rate in the U.S. surged to a record 14.7% in April and payrolls sank by a historic 20.5 million workers as the pandemic wiped out a decade of job gains in a single month.

U.S. stocks rose as investors shrugged off the jobs report, again highlighting the growing rift between a rallying stock market and stumbling economy.

Many owners of small businesses have spurned government relief because they have concluded the program doesn't meet their needs or are waiting for terms to be clarified.

Fuel makers expect gasoline demand to continue to rebound after plunging to roughly half of normal levels in early April.

Jio Platforms, the Indian telecom and tech titan, said it is raising $1.5 billion from Vista Equity, the latest in a string of investments in the company.

Atul Gawande is in advanced discussions to step down as CEO of the health-care venture Haven and take on a less operational role as chairman.

More packages won't be enough to offset the steep decline in mail, USPS officials said, as they made another plea for federal funding.

