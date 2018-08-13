What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 13, 2018).

Alphabet's Google is wooing partners in China for a potential expansion there even as its search engine and Gmail remain officially blocked.

Private-equity firms are increasingly lending to midsize companies, fueled by an influx of cash from yield-hungry investors.

U.S. oil companies, primed to reap the benefits of rising prices after years of wringing more from wells for less, are seeing profits erode as costs rise.

Digital currency Tether hasn't produced an audit showing it has the dollar reserves to back its approximately $2.5 billion of coins in circulation.

Bridgepoint is selling a minority stake in itself to Neuberger Berman unit Dyal to help finance the firm's expansion plans.

Qualcomm reached a settlement with Taiwan over patent licensing that revokes a previous finding against the chip maker.

Online mattress seller Casper plans to open 200 of its own stores in the next three years to parry competition from internet copycats.