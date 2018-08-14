Log in
What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/14/2018 | 08:48am CEST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 14, 2018).

Musk said Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has approached him several times over nearly two years about providing financial support to take Tesla private.

Icahn no longer plans to solicit votes from Cigna shareholders against the health insurer's $54 billion deal to buy Express Scripts.

Fintech startups are stepping up credit-card offerings to customers with poor credit histories.

India wants to slap new rules on U.S. tech giants, a move that could crimp the companies' growth potential in the Indian market.

Netflix announced the resignation of finance chief David Wells, saying the executive would stay on until a successor is found.

Bayer shares fell 10.3% after Monsanto, which the firm recently acquired, was ordered to pay damages in a lawsuit over weed killers.

Big tech firms committed to removing technological barriers that have hindered patient and provider access to health-care data online.

U.S. stocks lost ground as oil prices fell and Turkey's crisis weighed on global markets. The Dow shed 125.44 points to 25187.70.

VF, the owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans, plans to spin off its denim business in a bid to sharpen its focus on faster-growing brands.

Citigroup credit-card chief Linville will leave, as the lender shuffles its consumer-banking leadership.

