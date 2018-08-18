Log in
What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/18/2018 | 08:48am CEST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 18, 2018).

Trump asked securities regulators to review a decades-old requirement that public companies release earnings quarterly.

Purdue Pharma has hired restructuring lawyers as it faces mounting litigation over its alleged role in fueling the opioid epidemic.

An unprecedented run of orders for big rigs has pushed the backlog at truck factories to nine months, the largest since 2006.

Deere said farmers are continuing to buy equipment even as they worry about potential tariffs on their products.

Foxconn is making a new push into semiconductors, teaming with a local government in China to build a chip fabrication plant.

The Dow climbed 110.59 points to 25669.32, as fears of contagion from Turkey's crisis continued to ebb.

Federal prosecutors are looking into how PNC purchased tax credits meant to fund housing for low-income people

Maersk said it would seek a spinoff next year of its offshore drilling unit, which it has been trying to sell.

