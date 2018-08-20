What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 20, 2018).

Fewer U.S. workers are moving to pursue new job opportunities, as changing family ties and more openings near home make people less willing to uproot their lives for work.

Moves to replace Obama-era climate policies with looser rules to benefit coal-burning plants are planned this week by the Trump administration.

Greece's bailout by the EU ends Monday, but worries about Italy's debt are prompting new fears about the euro.

U.S. tech stocks' buoyant performance is driving some fund managers and others to dismiss longstanding valuation concerns as shortsighted.

Sears's independent directors must decide whether to sell the company's prized Kenmore brand to controlling shareholder Edward Lampert.

Anbang is looking to sell off a luxury-hotel collection that it acquired for $5.5 billion two years ago.

Deutsche Bank said it is acting on its own to buy bonds of Noble Group.

Car-parts makers and other firms in a Canadian city adjacent to Detroit are starting to feel the effects of recent trade actions.