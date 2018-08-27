What's News : Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 27, 2018).

Musk made his decision to drop a plan to take Tesla private after coming to have doubts as a deal team hustled to give the idea form, according to people familiar with the matter.

The profitable trade in a group of U.S. and Asian tech giants is beginning to fracture, reflecting escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and economic and market uncertainties.

Goldman is leading a pack of investment banks that are elbowing into the crucial stock-exchange business of end-of-day trading.

A proliferation of beverages that don't fit within traditional drinks categories is confusing shoppers and challenging manufacturers and retailers.

Natural-food and specialty chains expecting to be hurt by Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods have instead seen growth a year after the deal.

Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi temporarily halted one of its services after police said a Didi driver raped and killed a passenger.

China is using a Sany-run factory as a model for its drive to make domestic firms more competitive by using robots, big data and other tech advances.

A dispute about who should pay for a troubled South Carolina power plant is part of a wider debate about the right level of public support for the U.S. nuclear industry.