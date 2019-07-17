What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Concerns about the power of the major tech companies echoed across the nation's capital, with politicians in both parties demanding more regulatory scrutiny of the firms' reach and plans for expansion.

Consumer businesses drove quarterly profit higher at JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. Goldman, meanwhile, posted a decline in earnings.

Steven A. Cohen's hedge-fund firm has lost about 20 portfolio managers this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Domino's Pizza reported its slowest quarterly sales growth in nearly seven years amid rising food-delivery competition.

United said it is trimming extra flying this year because of the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX, but it still expects profit to climb.

Car makers enter contract talks with the UAW this week with a goal of capping rising labor costs ahead of a possible industry downturn.

U.S. stocks retreated from records, dragged down by shares of energy companies. The Dow fell 0.1%.

American shoppers increased their spending in June and U.S. factories picked up production.

Musk and scientists from his startup Neuralink were expected to unveil an advance toward a therapeutic device.

Lagarde, who is on the path to leading the ECB, submitted her formal resignation as IMF managing director.