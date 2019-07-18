What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Netflix saw the number of domestic subscribers decline for the first time in nearly a decade in the second quarter. The company's shares slid more than 11% in after-hours trading.

Amazon is facing a European Union antitrust investigation into its treatment of merchants that sell goods on its site.

IBM posted a drop in revenue for a fourth straight quarter as it struggles to retool its business for the modern computing age.

BofA's quarterly profit was propelled higher by U.S. consumers, but the bank warned it could take a hit from any Fed rate cuts.

Foreign purchases of U.S. homes have dropped by half over the past two years, a blow to top-end markets.

Didi, China's dominant ride-hailing firm, is working to raise as much as $2 billion from investors.

U.S. stocks fell as earnings reports exposed weakness in some firms' growth outlook. The S&P dropped 0.7% and the Dow was off 0.4%.

CVS is making an ambitious move into kidney care with a clinical trial for a new home-dialysis device.

A list of front-runners to succeed Lagarde as IMF chief has narrowed to four eurozone candidates, European officials said.

Boeing hired Kenneth Feinberg to distribute $50 million to families of victims of two crashes involving its 737 MAX planes.