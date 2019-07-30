Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

07/30/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Capital One said a hacker accessed the personal information of about 106 million credit-card customers and applicants, one of the largest-ever data breaches of a big bank.

Borrowing by the federal government is set to top $1 trillion for the second year in a row as higher spending outpaces revenue growth and concern about budget deficits wanes.

Powell is leading his Fed colleagues to cut rates this week for the first time since 2008, signaling a shift of thinking on the economy.

Corporate profits are proving to be more resilient than expected, allaying investor anxieties about trade and economic growth.

Netflix is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to produce big-budget films amid its effort to shore up its subscriber base.

Pfizer's deal to merge its off-patent drugs business with Mylan caps CEO Bourla's remodeling of the pharmaceutical giant.

The S&P slipped 0.2% as investors looked ahead to the Fed's policy meeting. The Dow rose 0.1%.

European food-delivery companies Takeaway.com and Just Eat struck an $11.1 billion merger deal.

Newell picked Ravi Saligram, the former OfficeMax chief who has also led Ritchie Bros., to be CEO.

A U.S. court said Venezuela's stake in Citgo could be seized to satisfy a judgment against the country.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.18% 96.92 Delayed Quote.28.22%
JUST EAT PLC 22.72% 780 Delayed Quote.32.92%
MYLAN NV 12.57% 20.78 Delayed Quote.-24.16%
NETFLIX -0.92% 332.7 Delayed Quote.24.30%
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC 0.47% 46.79 Delayed Quote.4.28%
