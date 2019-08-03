Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/03/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Steady U.S. hiring growth continued into the second half of 2019, providing a solid foundation for the decadelong economic expansion at a time of global headwinds.

CBS and Viacom have reached a working agreement on the management team that would lead the combined company in the event of a merger.

Nissan and Renault executives are trying to hash out a deal to reshape their alliance, a step officials at the French car firm hope will pave the way for merger talks with Fiat Chrysler to resume.

U.S. stocks capped their worst week in months with another drop as investors looked past the jobs report and focused on tariff threats.

Facebook is attaching its name to Instagram and WhatsApp in a rebranding decision aimed at further unifying the company's apps.

Testing for Boeing's 737 MAX jets has expanded to cover increasingly unlikely emergencies, officials say.

Big oil companies are feeling financial pressure from the global decline in natural-gas prices.

Wells Fargo has asked technology consultants to refund some of the money the bank has spent with them.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -1.93% 189.02 Delayed Quote.44.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.26% 61.22 Delayed Quote.17.80%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.45% 692 End-of-day quote.-19.17%
RENAULT -2.26% 49.175 Real-time Quote.-9.85%
VIACOM -0.47% 29.78 Delayed Quote.15.88%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.81% 47.44 Delayed Quote.2.95%
WTI 1.43% 55.21 Delayed Quote.25.77%
