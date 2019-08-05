What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The hacker who allegedly pulled off one of the largest-ever bank-data heists appeared to have exploited a cloud vulnerability that experts have warned about for years.

Huawei's smartphone sales are surging in China as a patriotic buying spree helps to blunt the impact of widening U.S. curbs on the telecom giant.

HSBC let go CEO John Flint, saying new leadership was needed to meet the bank's challenges.

FedEx and UPS will pay drivers less on Sunday under a seven-day-service arrangement than the rate used during the week.

Berkshire Hathaway said second-quarter earnings rose due to unrealized investment gains, while the company's cash pile grew to a record.

Large banks are fighting a likely government effort to speed up how money moves through the Fed's payments system.

A copyright infringement verdict against singer Katy Perry has the music industry worried about a spate of suits claiming that many popular songs are rip-offs.