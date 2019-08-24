What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Stocks, government bond yields and commodities fell in a wild session as anxieties over trade relations with China sparked fresh worries. The Dow dropped 623.34 points, or 2.4%.

Powell gave his most forceful warning yet about the risks from escalating trade tensions and the limits to the Fed's ability to cushion any fallout.

Google issued new guidelines limiting employee discussion of politics and other topics not related to work, a major shift for the firm.

A federal appeals court froze a ruling that chip manufacturer Qualcomm had committed an array of antitrust violations.

An investment strategy pitched as low-risk by UBS stockbrokers has triggered a backlash after clients lost at least $60 million.

Huawei trumpeted its first high-end AI processor, the Chinese firm's latest attempt to challenge Silicon Valley in advanced technology.

Taylor Swift released an album on Spotify and other streaming services after long resisting the format.

Sinclair CEO Ripley said the broadcaster would be interested in acquiring more regional sports networks.