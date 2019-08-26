What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Investors say they are finding it increasingly difficult to reconcile the sustained rise in share prices -- even accounting for last week's big declines -- with emerging cracks in the U.S. economy.

Many well-paid chief executives wind up receiving much more in compensation, often well after it is initially disclosed.

More details and questions about Mallinckrodt's role in the opioid crisis are emerging, including over the company's product-distribution safeguards.

Deutsche Bank and UBS had talks as recently as mid-June to form an unusual investment-banking-operations alliance.

Central bankers are increasingly worried that Trump's tactics to reorder global trade are destabilizing economies in ways they can't easily fix.

The Atlantic's strategy faces a test as the publication gears up to launch a paywall more than 18 months later than initially planned.

Advisory firms have seen an increase in requests from prospective clients who want to work with female financial advisers.

Disney fans were offered a three-year deal for Disney+ service at a deep discount as the company takes aim at streaming competitors.

Ship insurers have paid out more that $100 million in damages after a spate of tanker attacks and seizures in the Persian Gulf this year.