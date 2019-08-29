What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

U.S. officials are seeking to block an undersea cable backed by Google, Facebook and a Chinese partner, in a national-security review that could rewrite the rules of internet connectivity between the U.S. and China.

Federal agents searched the homes of the UAW's current and former presidents amid a widening probe into alleged corruption.

Argentina's government said it will look to restructure its debt with the IMF and bondholders in a bid to stem a crisis of confidence.

Epstein worked closely with some of the world's largest investment banks, but his path through Wall Street was a bumpy one.

Apple said it would no longer automatically retain audio recordings of customers' interactions with virtual assistant Siri.

Juul is offering $100 million in retailer incentives to install an electronic age-verification system meant to curb illegal sales to minors.

U.S. stocks rose, lifted by gains across a range of sectors. The Dow industrials closed 1% higher.

Tiffany reported a drop in sales as it continued to struggle with fewer foreign tourists in its U.S. stores.

McDonald's intends to train all employees at its U.S. restaurants on workplace antiharassment matters.

Amazon and Indonesian ride-hailing startup Gojek have held preliminary talks on a partnership.